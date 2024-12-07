Local artist shares the magic of mandalas in free workshop

Surrey Art Gallery Association announces their December Thursday Artist Talk with Kalyani Phadke at Surrey Art Gallery on December 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. titled “Mandala: Art from the Heart.” Admission is free.

Mandalas are symbols of unity, wholeness, and interconnectedness. In this workshop, Phadke will guide participants through the magic of mandalas, learn techniques, and create personal gifts using mandalas. The focus will be on composition—learning to build a mandala from the centre outwards, gradually adding layers and complexity. No prior experience is required.

The workshop will include a demo from the artist, taking inspiration from the winter season.

Phadke says, “When you create or gift a mandala, you’re expressing your inner self—your emotions, hopes, and intentions beyond the realms of words. It is a special way to share what’s in your heart.”

Kalyani Phadke has been a software engineer at Delta Controls for the last eighteen years. A photography enthusiast, a skillful multi-cuisine cook, and an avid reader, Phadke loves exploring different art forms to expand her knowledge and build self-awareness. Apart from the world of technology and art, she dons multiple hats at home as a wife, mother, and daughter. She lives in Burnaby.