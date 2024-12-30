Local Youth to Represent Canada at 2025 Australia Scouts Jamboree, Promoting Global Unity and Cultural Exchange

Two local teens, Akshay Mohan and Caitlyn Skleryk, are heading off on an extraordinary adventure to the 2025 Australian Jamboree as Volunteer Youth Leaders.

The Scouting event, held from January 6-15, 2025, in Queensland, Australia, promises an unforgettable experience to represent their community on a global stage, and forge connections with Scouts from around the world.

Akshay and Caitlyn will be among over 1,100 volunteers and more than 10,000 youth and adult participants from over 30 countries.

They will travel with the Canadian contingent, which includes 37 youth and parent volunteers from provinces across the country, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Both Akshay and Caitlyn are members of the local 6th Peace Arch Scouts group and have been involved in Scouts for many years. Akshay began his scouting journey eight years ago in Grade 3, while Caitlyn joined 13 years ago when she was in Kindergarten.

Their time in Scouts has had countless adventures with other youth in their group, including summer and winter camps, hikes, canoeing, kayaking, archery, rock climbing, community service and much more.

Although the pandemic was a challenge, their group continued to stay connected and engaged, switching to online meetings and the occasional outdoor activities that allowed for safe social distancing. This will be the second international Scout Jamboree for both Akshay and Caitlyn, who previously attended the Finland Scout Jamboree in the summer of 2022. They have both earned recognition for their leadership, citizenship and commitment.