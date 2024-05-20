Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: TMC worker wounded, CPI(M) office ransacked in West Bengal

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting for the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday at 7 am. As many as 49 constituencies (General-39; ST-03; SC-07) across eight states and Union Territories will vote to decide the fate of 695 candidates. This is the smallest phase in terms of the number of constituencies for which the voting will take place Polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday.…Read More