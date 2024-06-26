Lok Sabha elects Om Birla as Speaker by voice vote

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Om Birla was once again elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

“It is your chair, please occupy.””It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time,” PM Modi said.

“Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy,” he added.