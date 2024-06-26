Lok Sabha elects Om Birla as Speaker by voice vote

IndiaLok Sabha elects Om Birla as Speaker by voice voteBy Team Link - June 26, 202404FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Om Birla was once again elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.Congress had proposed MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate but did not press for votes to the motion after which pro tem Speaker B Mahtab announced Birla’s victory.“I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker,” Mahtab said.PM Modi congratulated Birla for his victory and said his experience of being a Speaker in the last term will help him guide the country further.“It is your chair, please occupy.””It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time,” PM Modi said.“Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy,” he added.Birla, born in 1962, was a two-term MP when he was made the Lok Sabha Speaker in 2019, a position usually reserved for senior leaders.