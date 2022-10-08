Long term nurse, community activist Dupinder Saran wants to address drugs, gang and mental health concerns, if elected for Surrey School Board

SURREY: With just a week left in the BC municipal election many undecided voters in Surrey, are still making up their minds as to whom they’ll vote for on Oct. 15.

The city of Surrey is on radar since the city politics has got complicated with so many mayoral candidates. The election campaign for most candidates have been focused on multi million dollar massive transport projects, sports stadiums, recreation centres, housing etc.

In midst of this crazy campaigning, there is one candidate for the Surrey School Board Trustee, who is raising some real issues and concerns in Surrey schools and proposing some practical solutions.

Meet Dupinder Saran a registered nurse with varied experience of serving community when in need. She has a background of being a volunteer on PAC in her children’s schools. She is the Founder of One Voice Canada Foundation which helps support, create awareness, and advocate for International Students. She is a Trustee and Vice-Chair on the Surrey Libraries Board, as well as a director with a few other non-profit organizations.

She is running as an independent under Parents Voice BC.

If elected as a school trustee, she will be working for openness and transparency in the system, collaborating with community and staff, and working to get more resources. But introducing more resources especially school counsellors to address mental health issues is her priority. “Drugs, racism, bullying, they all fall under mental health and become complex and layered if not addressed.”

“As an individual who currently and previously has been through school system in Surrey from KG to grade 12, I know what works. I have counseled families and students, one on one with many concerns including domestic violence, sexual harassment, addictions.”

Saran says that drugs and gangs remain on her priority list. Without talking about glorified programs, high budget or unattainable goals, she is offering some practical solution to address problem of drugs in schools.

She says increasing presence of a police officer on school campus is important who would build a friendly relation with students and staff and to show they are role models. “When I was growing up the police officers regularly visited school. They will make connection with kids and teachers. The visits of the police officers need to be more strategically planned to show their presence around.”

She says increasing supervision on school grounds is another way of reducing unwanted activities on school campus. “Currently there is only one supervisor for 100s of kids that makes it difficult to watch the activities of students.”

Along with during school hours supervision, it is important to engage kids after school. “Increasing after school programs will help those kids whose parents work or running late.

According to Saran, many parents have also brought in the idea of introducing school uniform. Introducing uniforms in school can address multiple issues. “When everyone is wearing similar clothes peers will not judge each other by brands of cloths. This can also address bullying in schools.”

Introducing bathroom monitors can take of vaping and other concerns according to her.

As someone who has worked both with school and post secondary students, she feels as a parent it is time to take back our schools and help show our children the way to productive adulthood.