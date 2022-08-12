Long time activist and professor Balbir Gurm launches campaign for Surrey School Board Election with her TEAM Surrey School

SURREY – Long time human rights activist and university nursing professor Balbir Gurm announced both her candidacy and the formation of political party “TEAM Surrey Schools” in advance of the elections for Surrey school board trustees on October 15, 2022.

TEAM Surrey Schools is comprised of 6 activists.

“The school board plays a crucial role in shaping and supporting the education of our most important resource, our children,” said Balbir Gurm, candidate for school board trustee with TEAM Surrey Schools.

“It is of vital importance that we modernize our school board to truly reflect the values of diversity and inclusion shared by Surrey residents. I am proud to stand with a team that will bring a new era of collaboration and transparency to the Surrey School Board,” she said.

The Surrey School District is the largest school district with 75,000 students enrolled in 124 schools with an annual budget of approximately $773 million.

School Board trustees are responsible for setting policy and budgets for the entire district.

Other members of TEAM Surrey Schools are:

Bobbi Taylor, Advocate for children with special needs

* Dupinder Saran, International student advocate and Sikh activist

* Maryann Pyne, Student advocate and Caribbean community activist

* Roxanne Charles, Activist from Semiahmoo First Nation

* Tony Rebelo, Safety professional and Youth sports advocate