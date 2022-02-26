Madhuri Dixit Talks About The Dual World Her ‘The Fame Game’ Character Resides In

Mumbai, Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has talked about her character Anamika Anand from the upcoming series ‘The Fame Game’.

While dissecting the complexity of her character Anamika Anand who lives a dual life, Madhuri said “Well, Anamika is a very popular actress. Her home life is seemingly very ideal, and everybody looks up to her. She has two children, a husband and a mother who lives with her. It all seems perfect on the surface.

“But what goes on within the four walls is something that people don’t see. She has two sides to her, one for the world and one for herself.”

The actress shared that there is this game that she has to play to balance these two sides of her character.

She added: “Anamika puts up a glamorous and happy front whereas in reality, she’s always compromising, sacrificing and trying her best to stop all hell from breaking loose. This characteristic of being broken inside yet putting on a game face when needed is a very fascinating aspect about the character.”

‘The Fame Game’ is releasing only on Netflix on February 25. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bijoy Nambiar, it also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.