Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Ontario’s temple vandalized invoking anguish in Indian community

The one who fought against racism in 1800’s called ‘rapist’

A five-meter high, Mahatma Gandhi’s statue that holds significance for York region, Ontario community was vandalized invoking distress in the Indian community both in Canada and in India.

York Regional Police, reported that someone defaced the statue with “graphic words”. located at Vishnu Mandir in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue on July 13. Officers were called to the area at about 12:30 p.m.

According to one of the temple staff, Mahatma’s statue located at the temple has n attraction for people visiting the temple for the past 30 years since the time it was installed. It was unveiled at the Voice of Vedas grounds on May 15, 1988. The nine foot high bronze statue was made in New Dehli, India.

Considered Father of Nation and a promoter of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi has earned respect from various communities across the world. As a young Indian lawyer working in South Africa, Gandhi refused to comply with racial segregation rules on a South African train. His historical efforts to fight racism in South Africa earned him special place in the heart of Africans. In fact, according to the temple’s staff, the entire cost of approximately $ 300,000.00, for the making and installation of the statue was donated by Mr. Desraj Sennik and Family from Africa. The inscription on the statue reads: “Mr. Desraj Sennik & Family As a tribute to CANADA for the respect, dignity and honour showered upon the people from different lands, who have made their homes here.”

On such land Mahatma’s statue was defaced. The incident is still under investigation and police are tracking camera recordings to see if they could spot individual or any car to give them clue. “We do not want to name anyone or any community for this at the moment,” informed the temple staff.

Indian community in Canada and in India expressed disappointment at the incident. The Consulate General of India, Toronto, in a tweet, said, “We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime.”

The High Commission of India in Ottawa condemned the incident and said that the hate crime has terrorized the Indian community in Canada and has led to increased concern and insecurity among them.

It also urged the Canadian government to investigate the incident and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

Chandra Arya, local MP, said, “It is hurtful and agonizing to know that Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Hindu Temple is the target of racist, hateful attack. I am confident York regional Police will investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.”