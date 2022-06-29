Make safe driving part of long weekend plans

VICTORIA – As the Canada Day long weekend approaches, travellers are encouraged to stay safe on the road by planning ahead and using extra caution.

Drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 as portions of the highway are two lanes in each direction due to damage from the November 2021 atmospheric river and ongoing reconstruction work. The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated to be on Sunday, July 3, from 1-8 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternative route between the Interior and Lower Mainland. Drivers on other routes throughout the province should also expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly.

General tips for a safe trip include:

* allowing additional time to get to your destination due to more people on the roads;

* making sure your vehicle is up for the drive by having a full tank of gas or charged battery, checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare;

* packing food and water for passengers and pets;

* planning breaks at rest areas, which can be identified through: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/;

* watching for motorcyclists and sharing the road with cyclists and other users;

* obeying all posted speed limits and driving with caution, especially during bad weather;

* leaving the phone alone while behind the wheel;

* ensuring all passengers use seatbelts at all times; and

* never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter and: www.DriveBC.ca (http://www.drivebc.ca/)