Man charged in relation to May 2022 homicide of Michael Brown in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has arrested Bradley Minchin as a suspect in the homicide of Michael Brown from May 21, 2022 in Surrey with charges of second degree murder being laid.

On May 21, 2022, at around 9:49 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to shots fired in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road. Upon arrival, Front line officers found a man, later identified as Michael Brown, suffering from serious injuries and had him transported to a local area hospital for treatment. On May 25, 2022, Mr. Brown succumbed to his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

As a result of an extensive three-month investigation, IHIT investigators identified Bradley Minchin as a suspect in the homicide of Mr. Brown.

On August 24, 2022, Minchin was arrested with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) for the murder of Michael Brown. The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has laid a second degree murder charge against Minchin in relation to the homicide of Mr. Brown.

“Wednesday’s arrest could not have happened without the tireless work of the investigating team and their incredible partnership with the Surrey RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “The work doesn’t end here and while the matter is currently before the Court, IHIT will speak with any further witnesses who come forward or who are identified.”

IHIT is asking that anyone with information regarding the homicide, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]