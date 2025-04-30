Man says terror suspect spoke to him day before Pahalgam attack: ‘Hindu ho kya?’

A man from Maharashtra’s Jalna, who recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir, claimed that one of the suspected attackers of the Pahalgam terror killing spoke to him a day before the attack.

“Hindu ho kya. You don’t look like you are from Kashmir,” Adarsh Raut, recalling his interaction with a man at a food stall in the Baisaran Valley on April 21, told PTI.

Raut told PTI he had gone horse riding in Pahalgam on April 21 and had stopped at a “Maggi stall” for food when a man approached him and asked him if he was a Hindu. He also told Raut that he did not look like a Kashmiri.

“The suspect then turned to his companion and said, ‘There’s less crowd today,” said Raut.

The Jalna resident said he found the conversation a bit disturbing but did not grasp the full implication of it until the following day, when terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the same area.