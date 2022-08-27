Man wanted in connection with Guildford shooting that left one dead and taxi driver injured

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released a sketch of the suspect in Guildford shooting that occurred on August 9.

Surrey RCMP received multiple reports of a shooting in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue, Surrey, BC. Officers attended the scene and located two men associated to a taxi suffering from gun shot wounds. The passenger, identified as David Chavez-Jara, died on scene from injuries, while the taxi driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

IHIT investigators have now worked with an RCMP forensic artist to create a forensic facial image of the suspect, based on the evidence collected.

IHIT is asking that anyone who can identify the man pictured or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]