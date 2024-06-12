Manipur BJP MLA slams the indifference of officers, demands an enquiry into police officers who received early intel

In the wake of the ambush on Manipur CM N. Biren Singh’s advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district on Monday and the recent surge of violence in Jiribam district, a BJP MLA has raised concerns about security breaches and demanded an inquiry into police officers who received advance intelligence reports regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year.In a post on X on Wednesday, BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said, “The state government has to initiate an inquiry regarding the lackadaisical attitude of the officers who were given advance intelligence report by the state government regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year. These officers should be held accountable for the loss of lives and property of all those affected and, pending such inquiry they should be suspended and strict action should be taken against them as per procedures prescribed by law.”On June 9, the chief minister’s office instructed the police department to submit an action taken report by June 11 on the security measures taken up in Jiribam district as the CMO had previously given inputs about the movement of 200 armed Kuki Zo militants from Churachandpur towards Jiribam district.