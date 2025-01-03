Manmohan Singh’s legacy and lasting impact on Canada-India relationship will long be remembered

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued the following statement on the passing of the former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express my condolences to India and its people, Mr. Singh’s family and friends, and all those who mourn his passing.

“A respected politician, academic, economist, and leader, Mr. Singh held several key roles within the Government of India, including Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank, Head of the Planning Commission, and Minister of Finance. In 2004, he became Prime Minister and, over 10 years and two consecutive terms, he led the world’s largest democracy through significant transformations.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Singh served his country with wisdom, integrity, and honour. He was focused on improving people’s lives and set a course for India to take its place on the world stage.

His legacy and lasting impact on India and on the Canada-India relationship will long be remembered.”