Massive brush fire breaks out behind Nevada’s Hug High School, shocking videos surface

Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large brush fire behind Hug High School in Sparks, Nevada. Videos circulating on social media show the massive blaze engulfing a huge area.The fire was said to have occurred off Sullivan Lane just after 9 pm on Tuesday, June 11. Sparks police have said that several crashes have occurred in the area due to onlookers, according to News4. The fire has burned roughly 35 acres, the outlet reported.