Matthew Perry’s cause of death remains a mystery, initial toxicology report rules out…

How did Matthew Perry die still remains a mystery. It’s been 4 days since Friends star Chandler Bing was found dead in his hot tub and until now there has been no official reason given behind his sudden demise. However, presence of certain substances in his body have been ruled out.

The initial toxicology test carried out on Matthew Perry has revealed his death was not substance-related for at least two major drugs. Given his history of addiction it was being speculated that the actor may have taken illicit drugs, however, the verdict remains uncertain with more tests being conducted.

Matthew Perry Toxicology test results

Until the real cause of his death is revealed, Toxicology test has ruled out presence of two drugs Fentanyl & Meth in Perry’s body at the time of his death. Nonetheless, this discovery did not rule out the presence of other illicit drugs in Perry’s blood.

According to a TMZ report, more in-depth tests are being conducted on the TV personality’s body. These investigations are a part of the toxicology exam to determine whether he had consumed other illegal substances or if he took lethal doses of any prescription medication.