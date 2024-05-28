Meghan Markle’s diamond cross necklace, allegedly from Princess Diana’s collection, under scrutiny after Nigeria visit

Meghan Markle made some pleasingly startling fashion transformations during her and Prince Harry‘s “quasi-royal” trip to Nigeria. Embracing her Nigerian roots, she switched to a more vibrant and dynamic colour palette for her attires. Beyond those changes, she also drew attention with an eye-catching piece of jewellery, allegedly picked from her mother-in-law’s collection.

Meghan Markle’s diamond cross necklace becomes the subject of royal intrigue

A source close to the Sussex couple told Page Six, “Diana remains a prominent force in Harry’s life and as a result, Meghan’s.” They also suggested that a lot of Prince Harry’s work was inspired by Princess Diana, who continues to be an influential guiding force in his life.

In addition to sporting the diamond necklace, allegedly from Princess Diana’s collection, the Dutchess previously flaunted one of Diana’s favourites, the butterfly motif earrings, in 2018. Among other treasures from her mother-in-law, Markle reportedly also wore an aquamarine ring that Diana displayed post-divorce on her way to her wedding reception. The frequently worn tennis bracelet by Princess Diana was spotted on Markle’s wrist during her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While there have been numerous instances of Meghan owning her fashionable looks by pairing them with Diana’s jewels, her cross necklace choice has been lost on royal enthusiasts. A London socialite acquainted with Markle told the media outlet, “Meghan likes to curate her jewellery to tell a certain story… I find it hard to believe that she’s been sitting on this necklace for 5 years.”