Memorial For Air India Bombing Victims To Be Held In Vancouver on June 23

SURREY – Former Surrey-Tynehead MLA Dave S. Hayeris reminding everyone that the 37th annual memorial for the 331 victims including 82 children of the terrorist bombings of the Air India flight from Canada will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., atAir India Memorial in Stanley Park’s Ceperley Playground area in Vancouver.

“This memorial will not only remember the 329 victims including 82 children of this terrible terrorist bombing, but all their family members and 2 baggage handlers in Narita, Japan who died almost at the same time as a second terrorist bomb bound for another Air India flight exploded prematurely.

“These horrendous acts live on in the memories of all family members of the victims and these annual memorial ceremonies continue to remind us all, that terrorism has no place in a civilized world and that it must be stamped out at all costs,” explained Hayer.

During Hayer’s 12 years from 2001 – 2013 as an MLA, he spoke often in the BC Legislature about the Air India bombing disaster, strengthening the rights of victims and against terrorism.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Members of the media are also invited to attend, but are asked to respect the solemnity of the occasion and the privacy of the families who will be there to grieve over the loss of their loved ones.

The annual memorials of this tragedy are organized by family members of the victims. For more information on the ceremony, please contact Mr. Major Sidhu at 604-719-7897.

Mr. Major Sidhu’s sister, nephew and niece were killed on Air India Flight 182 on June 23, 1985.

The Air India Memorial in Ceperley Park was unveiled in 2007 to commemorate the worst aviation tragedies in Canadian history, and to stand as a monument against terrorism.