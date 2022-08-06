Mike Bose, Sargy Chima, Kulwinder Saini Join Surrey First Team

SURREY: Surrey First mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg announced that Mike Bose, Sargy Chima and Kulwinder Saini have joined the campaign team as council candidates. The three newest additions complete the Surrey First team for the October 15 municipal election.

Hogg said Bose, a fourth generation Surrey farmer, was a member of the first student council at Kwantlen College and is president of the Surrey Farmers Institute.

“Mike’s Surrey roots run deep, which means he has a real appreciation for the city’s history and how to use that background to help build a better Surrey for the next generation,” added Hogg. “He is also a former director of the Surrey Hospital Foundation and member of the Surrey Cares Foundation, and his extensive business experience includes being chair of the Mutual Fire Insurance Company of British Columbia. At the same time, Mike was a Cloverdale hockey coach for 30 years and his family’s fall corn maze continues to be an annual attraction for local families.”

Sargy Chima has lived in Surrey for nearly 40 years in Guildford and Cloverdale and currently she and her husband, Makhan, live in Whalley.

Her has a 20-year career with Service Canada and as a former member of the Surrey Parks and Recreation Committee. She is national vice president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union, representing more than 2000 members in BC and Yukon.

“Surrey families are my priority. I want to ensure families have easy access to a broad range of city amenities as neighbourhoods continue to grow in the years ahead. My family has lived in Surrey for nearly 40 years, and I know just how important it is to have plenty of parks, pools, rinks and community centres, something that has always been a Surrey First priority,” noted Chima.

A graduate of the University of Victoria and Carleton University, Kulwinder Saini, spent 25 years with the governments of Canada, Ontario, Alberta, and Nunavut, primarily as a policy analyst in such areas as healthcare, health promotion, education, and community and government services. Seven years ago, Saini joined the Saini Group of Companies, a family business involved in property management, and real estate development in Saskatchewan. He also volunteers with the Surrey Food Bank.

The Surrey First team is made up of mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg, current councillor Linda Annis, and additional council candidates, Mike Bose, Bilal Cheema, Sargy Chima, Ajit Mehat, Paul Orazietti, Kulwinder Saini and Mary-Em Waddington. Visit surreyfirst.org.