Mike Starchuk nominated as BC NDP candidate in Surrey-Cloverdale

Mike Starchuk was nominated as the BC NDP candidate for Surrey-Cloverdale. He reaffirmed his commitment to taking action on healthcare, housing, and affordability for people living in Surrey.

A resident of Surrey for more than 50 years, Starchuk is a former Surrey city councillor and the past Chief Fire Prevention officer with the Surrey Fire Service. He is focused on people and helping his community, receiving the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 for his efforts.

“I’ve lived in Surrey for decades. It’s a wonderful place to raise a family. But people here need a government that’s on their side, and that’s not what they’ll get with Falcon or Rustad,” said Starchuk. “Unlike them, our BC NDP government is dedicated to making life better — by building hospitals, by investing in public transit, and by building homes for people.”

“Mike has called Surrey home for over fifty years, and has been fighting for his constituents for decades,” said Premier David Eby. “First as a firefighter, then as a city councillor, and now as an MLA: in him, the people of Surrey-Cloverdale have a real champion. You can count on Mike to put you first.”

Mike Starchuk joins David Eby and 91 other exceptional BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, all committed to real action to help people build a good life here in BC.