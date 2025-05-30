21.3 C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Minimum wage in BC increases to $17.85 on June 1

Employers and workers are reminded that on Sunday, June 1, 2025, B.C.’s general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 an hour.

The 2.6% increase on June 1 also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.

The minimum agricultural piece rates for hand harvesters will increase by 2.6% on Dec. 31, 2025. The Dec. 31 annual increase to the minimum piece rates ensures crop producers will not need to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.

Government has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses. This is the fourth year of the government’s ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

In February 2024, government amended the Employment Standards Act so annual increases to minimum rates happen automatically, based on the previous year’s average inflation rate for B.C.

In 2024, approximately 130,000 employees in B.C. earned minimum wage or less, according to labour-force data from Statistics Canada.

