Miss Pooja to perform 18th annual Surrey Fusion Festival in July

Presented by Coast Capital, the 18th annual Surrey Fusion Festival returns to Holland Park on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

This free two-day festival will once again transform Surrey’s City Centre into a vibrant hub of food, music and culture. Headlining the festival are internationally renowned reggae group, Easy Star All-Stars, and South Asian music icon, Miss Pooja. Additional feature performers include Geeta Zaildar, AHI, and Josh Bogert.

“As we celebrate our 18th annual Surrey Fusion Festival, I am proud to see our city continue to shine as a beacon of multicultural vibrancy and community spirit,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This festival not only showcases the rich tapestry of cultures that make Surrey so special, but also reinforces our commitment to fostering inclusive, lively, and engaging experiences for all residents and visitors. I look forward to welcoming everyone to Holland Park to enjoy the incredible performances, diverse flavours, and unforgettable moments that showcase the true spirit of Surrey. A big thank you to Coast Capital for being a dedicated presenting sponsor year after year.”

Easy Star All-Stars will headline the Main Stage on Saturday, July 19, bringing their internationally recognized reggae reinterpretations of classic albums to the community. On Sunday, July 20, Miss Pooja will take the spotlight on the Main Stage, followed by a high-energy collaboration with Geeta Zaildar that attendees won’t want to miss. The weekend lineup also includes acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter, AHI, and pop artist, Josh Bogert.

The City of Surrey invites attendees of all ages to experience this year’s theme, Flavours of the World, through over 50 cultural pavilions, where local community groups will offer their country’s tasty, authentic cuisine. The award-winning festival will offer free live music and entertainment across eight stages, a Family Zone, an Indigenous Village and marketplace, dance battles, cooking workshops, games, and more.

For more information, visit surreyfusionfestival.ca.