Mission actor Adiv Sharma debuts in Hallmark movie ‘Christmas with the Singhs’

A 9 year old boy from Missing, BC has made his acting debut in a Hallmark movie that aired earlier this month, Mission City Record reported.

Christmas with the Singhs opened on Nov. 15 with Mission actor Adiv Sharma cast as “Michael”.

The movie features Anuja Joshi and Vancouver based actor Benjamin Hollingsworth. It is the story of a woman Asha Singh. For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she’s stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn’t exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn’t be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs.

The movie was shot in the Lower Mainland, including Abbotsford. Sharma says the cast and crew were great to work with.