Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

It will bring down the curtain on a glittering career since making her debut for India in 1999. Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS and 89 T20Is for India in her 23-year-old career.

Mithali Raj released a statement on social media on Wednesday, saying: “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.”

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life,” said Mithali.

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket,” said Mithali.”

Mithali, a right-handed batter, will go down in history for her incredible run-scoring feats, including a record 7,805 runs to date in ODI matches, almost over 2,000 more than her closest rival, former England captain Charlotte Edwards.She has scored seven centuries and a record 64 fifties in her ODI career.

“Each time I stepped on the girls, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour,” she said.

“I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is very bright,” she added.

In Tests, Mithali amassed 699 runs, in 12 matches, including a century and four half-centuries. And in T20Is, Raj scored 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 with 17 half-centuries and a high score of 97 not out.

“I’d like to thank the BCCI & Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have receoved – first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

“It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well,” she said.

“This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I’d love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women’s Cricket in India and world over.

“Special mention to all my fans. thank you for all your love & support,” she said.