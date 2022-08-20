MLA John Rustad removed from BC Liberal Caucus after retweeted ‘Celebrate CO2’

VICTORIA : The Opposition B.C. Liberals have removed Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad from the party caucus after he retweeted comments that questioned the role of carbon dioxide in climate change.

BC Liberal party leader Kevin Falcon said in a statement, “Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

Rustad had shared a tweet on Sunday by Patrick Moore, director of the CO2 Coalition, that said, “No net warming in Australia for the past 10 years. And the Great Barrier Reef has more coral cover this year than ever recorded. The case for CO2 being the control knob of global temperature gets weaker every day.”

Falcon said, “Politics is a team sport and British Columbians expect their elected officials to work cooperatively on the important issues facing our province. Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust. While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place.”



