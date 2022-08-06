Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts to be held from August 5-31

VANCOUVER: The South Asian Arts Society announced the dates, events, shows and schedule for the seventh annual Monsoon Festival of the Performing Arts, August 5-31.

“Our upcoming festival marks a return to live events, after what feels like an eternity. We’re sticking to our roots and presenting the premiere of a locally developed theatre piece…a site-specific play called Dooja Ghar (The Other House). It’s based on the popular, yet tragic Punjabi love story called Mirza Sahiban. We’re very excited to kick off this year’s festival with this play. We’re once again offering FREE workshops and dance lessons throughout the month, and this year’s festival will end with an outdoor celebration in Vancouver’s historic Punjabi Market. Join us for the 7th year of the Monsoon Festival!” said South Asian Arts Society Executive Director and Monsoon Festival Producer, Gurpreet Sian.

Running throughout the month of August, the festival celebrates South Asian art in the world, offering a diversity of great programming options. Festival attendees will experience theatre, music and dance, a marketplace of visual art, dance classes, fascinating development workshops and more.

FESTIVAL SHOWS and EVENTS

This year, Monsoon Festival’s feature event is the premiere of a theatre production mounted exclusively for Monsoon 2022.

Dooja Ghar (The Other House) -A Mirza Sahiban Story

Opening night – Friday, August 5 and continuing on August 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 (6 performances)

7:30-9pm

Campbell Valley Red Barn, 1065 224 St, Langley, BC

Tickets: $20 at monsoonartsfest.ca

The festival proudly presents a new interpretation of Mirza-Sahiban by Pilu, which is one of the most popular tragic romance stories of Punjab. Playwrights Paneet Singh and Andy Kalirai have crafted an illuminating reimagining of this age-old story for modern times – a version of the tale that’s much closer to home that you’d think.

Monsoon Marketplace

Launching August 5 and running online until August 31, the Monsoon Festival website hosts the work of a range of talented visual artists, each offering their artwork for sale. monsoonartsfest.ca

Punjabi Market LIVE!

Sunday, August 28 from 2-6pm

Punjabi Market: corner of Main St. & 49th Ave. in Vancouver (behind Tim Horton’s)

FREE

In partnership with the Punjabi Market Collective, Monsoon brings dance, music, visual art, cuisine, fashion, and more to the streets of Vancouver’s historic Punjabi Market for a free outdoor celebration! See monsoonartsfest.ca for more information.

Industry Series

Monsoon offers a series of community-based initiatives that are excellent opportunities for participants to both view art andbecome immersed in the artistic process. Participants can sign up for a FREEdance lesson or workshop, and spark their creative juices.

Sunday Funday Dance Lessons

“Take more chances. Dance more dances!“

On 3 Sundays in August, Monsoon’s free dance lessons are led by renowned dance artists in a variety of different dance styles.

Workshop Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays are FREE community-based development workshops that offer a great chance to learn valuable skills from accomplished industry professionals. These workshops are a vital component of the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts every year.

Wednesday, August 10, 5-6:30pm: Write with Preeti: Locating Yourself in the Midst of Transition

Led by: Preeti Dhaliwal. (Ages 18+)

Online only, via Zoom

Free, or by donation. No experience necessary. Sign-up required. Register at monsoonartsfest.ca

Capacity: 15. Participants are welcome to ask questions for an additional 15 minutes at the end of the session.

Wednesday, August 17, 6-8pm: The Business of Art: Leadership, Business Acumen and Daily Practices for Success! Led by Leena Manro. (in person) (All ages welcome)

All Purpose Creative, Suite 100 – 402 W Pender St., Vancouver, BC.

Free, or by donation. Sign-up required. Register at monsoonartsfest.ca

Capacity: 15. Participants are welcome to ask questions for an additional 15 minutes at the end of the session.

