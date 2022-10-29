Montreal’s Kamaljit Arora charged with murder of his 2 children, strangling wife

A 45-year-old Indian-origin Canadian Sikh has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two of his children were killed in their home in Montreal, according to media reports.

Kamaljit Arora has been accused of killing his son and daughter, aged 11 and 13 respectively, on October 17. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, CTV News reported.

He is also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife, Rama Rani Arora, in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in their home in Laval’s Ste-Dorothee sector, north of Montreal, the report added.

The Laval Police Service (SPL) responded to a call at about 6 p.m. Monday in the Sainte-Dorothée district in the city’s southwestern sector, just north of Montreal.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in critical condition. The children were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their father was also taken to the hospital in critical condition under police custody, though his condition is now stable.

His arraignment was postponed on Tuesday as the judge determined he was not fit to appear in court. The court was told that the accused has been unable to communicate since his arrest on Monday night and were hopeful the situation would change by the time he is due back in court Wednesday morning to formally face the charges, the report added.

Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer offered his condolences to the family on Twitter, stating that “all of Laval is in mourning.” “It’s hard to understand how such a tragic event could happen,” he told CTV News. “What I want to say to people is if there’s something in your life going on, don’t wait, call. There’s a line in Laval, 2-1-1, that you can call. Whatever the problem is, there are people on the other end that can be there to help.”

Hundreds took to the streets in Montreal to protest against rising cases of domestic violence after this news.

Screaming “enough is enough” and “not one more”, about a dozen protesters marched from downtown Montreal’s Place du Canada to Parc Emilie-Gamelin demanding that swift action must be taken against domestic violence, CBC News reported.

In another case, an 82-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder, after his 90-year-old wife was found dead in a seniors’ residence in Quebec.



“How many more women must be killed before things change?” she said. “Who will raise their hands with me to say that enough is enough?” Christine Giroux, a survivor of intimate partner violence and the organiser of the protest, told CBC News.



Protesters said they want expanded use of domestic violence tracking bracelets to protect victims from their attackers, and more severe criminal punishments for abusers at a federal level.

Distraught and shocked, Arora’s neighbours in Laval said they were still trying to come to terms with the deaths of two children in their locality.



“I wasn’t able to process it in my head… How could someone do that to their own children? Nobody should go through a situation like this,” Parm Kamal Singh, a distant relative of the victims, told a Brampton-based TV channel.