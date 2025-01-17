More forestry-sector manufacturers receiving funds from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $5.1 million toward seven forest-sector capital projects and five planning projects in communities throughout the province. These projects are supporting forest-product manufacturers to innovate their business lines and grow their operations, supporting a strong and resilient forest sector throughout B.C. that is focused on producing leading-edge, high-quality wood products and biomaterials.

“Using available fibre wisely is an important part of B.C.’s plan for sustainable forestry,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is partnering with forestry companies throughout the province to grow and stabilize their operations and get the most out of our fibre supply, while producing more made-in-B.C. engineered wood products.”

Located in Maple Ridge, Cedarland Forest Products Ltd. produces cedar lumber and profiled cedar products, such as siding, decking and panelling. It will receive as much as $1.3 million to buy and install new high-temperature kilns and a moulder, allowing the company to diversify its fibre sources to include underutilized species and reduce its reliance on old-growth cedar. The project will enable Cedarland to produce new thermally modified wood products, access new markets and create 23 new forestry jobs.

Gilbert Smith Forest Products is a family-owned-and-operated lumber mill in Barriere, manufacturing specialty cedar products. It will receive as much as $1.1 million for facility modernization and new equipment that will enable the production of new, in-demand products from a wider range of fibre inputs. This project will expand the range of value-added products made in-house, increase productivity and create nine jobs.

“B.C. has some of the most creative, innovative and motivated forestry companies on the planet,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund helps businesses scale up, increase productivity and create new jobs by getting the most value out of every tree we harvest.”

The BCMJF is part of a series of programs the Province has introduced to support sustainability in B.C.’s forestry sector. To date, the BCMJF has provided incentives with more than $600 million flowing into forest-product manufacturing, leading to the direct creation and protection of more than 3,000 forest-sector jobs. Most of these jobs are in regional, remote and Indigenous communities.

Advance Lumber Remanufacturing Ltd. is a wood pallet manufacturer serving the distribution, logistics, agriculture and construction sectors. It will receive as much as $800,000 to build a new manufacturing facility, and buy and commission a processing line and nailing machine, increasing production to meet growing demand, expanding its product offerings and creating 15 jobs. Sukhi Brar, president, Advance Lumber Remanufacturing Ltd., said, “This funding from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is helping us invest in advanced technology to increase capacity, accelerate processing, and create more value-added products by giving low-grade lumber a new life as high-quality pallets. We’re driving innovation and supporting sustainability in B.C.’s manufacturing and forestry industries by keeping lumber and jobs in the province, while creating new employment opportunities as we expand.”