Mortgage rules relaxed for first-time home buyers

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland this week announced a series of new rules for homebuyers that will relax some conditions related to home mortgages.

The first change is increasing the $1 million price cap for insured mortgages to $1.5 million, effective December 15, 2024, to reflect current housing market realities and help more Canadians qualify for a mortgage with a downpayment below 20 per cent. Increasing the insured-mortgage cap—which has not been adjusted since 2012—to $1.5 million will help more Canadians buy a home. Mortgage loan insurance allows Canadians to get a mortgage for up to 95 per cent of the purchase price of a home, and helps ensure they get a reasonable interest rate, even with a smaller down payment.

The government has also expanded eligibility for 30 year mortgage amortizations to all first-time homebuyers and to all buyers of new builds, effective December 15, 2024, to reduce the cost of monthly mortgage payments and help more Canadians buy a home. By helping Canadians buy new builds, including condos, the government is announcing yet another measure to incentivize more new housing construction and tackle the housing shortage. This builds on the Budget 2024 commitment, which came into effect on August 1, 2024, permitting 30 year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds, including condos.

These new measures announced in Budget 2024, which allows all insured mortgage holders to switch lenders at renewal without being subject to another mortgage stress test. Not having to requalify when renewing with a different lender increases mortgage competition and enables more Canadians, with insured mortgages, to switch to the best, cheapest deal.

Freeland said that these measures are the most significant mortgage reforms in decades and part of the federal government’s plan to build nearly 4 million new homes—the most ambitious housing plan in Canadian history—to help more Canadians become homeowners. The government will bring forward regulatory amendments to implement these proposals, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have taken bold action to help more Canadians afford a downpayment, including with the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account, through which more than 750,000 Canadians have already started saving. Building on our action to help you afford a downpayment, we are now making the boldest mortgages reforms in decades to unlock homeownership for younger Canadians. We are increasing the insured mortgage cap to reflect home prices in more expensive cities, allowing homebuyers more time to pay off their mortgage, and helping homeowners switch lenders to find the lowest interest rate at renewal,” she said.

The federal government has also launched the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account, which allows Canadians to contribute up to $8,000 per year, and up to a lifetime limit of $40,000, towards their first downpayment. Tax-free in; tax-free out; and, enahanced the Home Buyers’ Plan limit from $35,000 to $60,000, in Budget 2024, to enable first-time homebuyers to use the tax benefits of Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contributions to save up to $25,000 more for their downpayment. The Home Buyers’ Plan enables Canadians to withdraw from their RRSP to buy or build a home and can be combined with savings through the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account.

Along with making mortgages more affordable so more Canadians can become homeowners, government also announced measure to protect the rights of home buyers and renters.

The government released the blueprints for a Renters’ Bill of Rights and a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights. These new blueprints will protect renters from unfair practices, make leases simpler, and increase price transparency; and help make the process of buying a home, fairer, more open, and more transparent. The government is working with provinces and territories to implement these blueprints by leveraging the $5 billion in funding available to provinces and territories through the new Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund.

As part of these negotiations, the federal government is calling on provinces and territories to implement measures such as protecting Canadians from renovictions and blind bidding, standardizing lease agreements, making sales price history available on title searches, and much more—to make the housing market fairer across the country.