Motor vehicle collision leaves pedestrian with life threatening injuries on 64 avenue at 168 street

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in a motor vehicle collision that occurred on 2023-02-19, in the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

On 2023-02-19, at approximately 0100 hours, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 64th avenue and 168th street.

A Dodge van was travelling east bound on 64th avenue, at the intersection of 168th street, when it struck a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge van remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.

The area of 168th street and 64th avenue will be closed down for an unknown period of time, as the investigation progresses, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 64th avenue and 168th street, between 0055 hours and 0110 hours, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2023-27476.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.