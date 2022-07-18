MP Sukh Dhaliwal launches campaign to run for Surrey Mayor

SURREY: Long term politician and MP from Surrey Newton has officially launched his campaign and team to run for Surrey’s mayor office in the upcoming municipal election.

Led by Mayoral candidate Sukh Dhaliwal, and joined by City Council candidates including former Member of Parliament Jasbir Sandhu, Julie Tapley, Jeff Bridge and Becky Zhou, the party is being launched under the name United Surrey. As per the party, the members are being selected “after extensive community consultations.”

A strong desire for a return to elected officials who foster unity as well as a back-to-basics approach to delivering top quality services, made the decision to step forward one that was propelled by residents, according to Sukh Dhaliwal.

“We have listened very carefully to those living in every corner of Surrey, and as a result, our party’s intent, approach to representation and policy proposals are designed by the people and for the people,” said Dhaliwal. “Our slate represents diverse experiences and distinct political backgrounds and belief systems, yet we are unified by our shared commitment to ending division.”

United Surrey is launching its campaign with a four-point action plan, including:

1) An Immediate One-Year Tax Freeze

2) A Incremental Rollback of the Land Parcel Tax to Pre-2018 Levels ($100)

3) The Largest Expansion of Fields and Parks in Surrey’s History

4) The Shortest Development Permit Approval Times in Metro Vancouver Within Two Years, With an Initial Focus on Rentals

“United Surrey will continue to introduce components of its vision for the future of Surrey over the coming months, with a costed full platform to be released during the official campaign period,” Dhaliwal said.