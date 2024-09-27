Namaste Canada 2024, an incredible day of cultural extravaganza was organized at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza!

With 439 talented performers, 30 vibrant cultural groups, and a tapestry of Indian heritage, this year’s celebration was nothing short of magical. From mesmerizing dance performances to lively music, the spirit of India came alive right here in Vancouver!

Consul General Masakui Rungsung expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the groups, performers, and the audience for their enthusiastic participation and support.