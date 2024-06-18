Narendra Modi’s 1st Varanasi visit today after winning Lok Sabha seat, to release 17th PM-Kisan instalment | Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Tuesday evening, June 18, and distribute the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. Over 9.26 crore farmers will receive more than ₹20,000 crore in benefits.PM Modi will also release certificates to over 30,000 SHGs trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will work as para extension workers.

The event will be attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and several state ministers.

PM Modi in Varanasi: Full schedule

The Prime Minister’s visit to Varanasi is likely to last about 4.5 hours.

Modi will land at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur around 4pm. He will then attend the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan around 5 pm. Modi will release an instalment of Samman Nidhi, which will benefit 2,76,665 farmers in Kashi. He will also meet 21 farmers and review their produce.

Around 7pm, Modi will watch the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat and then visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 8pm.

Kashi Vishwanath temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra told news agency ANI that the administration received protocol and the Prime Minister will stay inside the temple for about 25 minutes.

The event

The ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare said on Monday over 2.5 crore farmers will participate in the event, including those at 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), 5 lakh Common Service Centres nationwide, and more than 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

“On the 50 selected Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs), a special event is being organized where a good number of farmers will join the event. On these centres, several Union Ministers will also visit and interact with the farmers,” it said.

The ministry stated that farmers will be informed about good farming practices, new agricultural technologies, and climate-resilient farming. They will also learn how to check their PM-KISAN beneficiary status and payment status, and how to use the Kisan-eMitra Chatbot. Additionally, union ministers will distribute certificates to trained Krishi Sakhis in the area.