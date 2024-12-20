NDP, BC Greens announce co-operation deal

The BC NDP, holding a slim 47-seat majority in the 93-seat legislature, faced uncertainty following a cabinet minister’s cancer treatment announcement. To maintain confidence, the government has struck a deal with the two BC Green MLAs, ensuring their support in key votes.

Called the 2024 Co-operation and Responsible Government Accord, the document outlines a list of priorities agreed upon by the parities, including health care, affordable housing and the economy.

This deal secures Green support for confidence and supply in exchange for advancing Green initiatives on healthcare, housing, renter support, homelessness, transit, climate, forestry, tax and legislative reform. BC Green party said in a statement, “Unlike the 2017 CASA this agreement includes strong “agree to disagree” provisions and a one-year renewal clause, allowing the BC Greens to maintain their independence while working with the government. These provisions ensure the Greens can hold the government accountable on both shared commitments and issues outside the agreement.”

Premier David Eby said in a statement, “British Columbians expect us to work collaboratively to deliver on the most important issues people are facing. I’m pleased to share that the government and BC Greens have reached an agreement to work together on a specific set of shared priorities.”

He said, strengthening health care, building affordable housing, creating livable communities and growing a strong sustainable economy are part of the agreement.

“We are two distinct parties with two distinct identities, and we won’t always agree. We also have many shared values. The agreement lays out specific areas of action we will work together to achieve. This agreement will strengthen the stability of government and help deliver on the priorities of British Columbians. We will continue to work with all MLAs who want to make the legislature work for people,” he said.

“I am deeply encouraged by this agreement to work together on the critical issues that matter most to British Columbians. It represents many weeks of hard work to ensure that our government takes meaningful steps to tackle the affordability crisis, improve access to healthcare, and address the urgent climate challenges our province faces. While no agreement is ever perfect, this is a significant step forward. It provides a clear framework for action on the priorities of everyday British Columbians,” said Sonia Furstenau, leader of the BC Green Party and former MLA for Cowichan Valley