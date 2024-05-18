NDP fails British Columbians with flawed Anti-Racism Act

VICTORIA, BC: Teresa Wat, BC United Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism, Anti-Racism Initiatives, Arts and Culture, criticized the NDP government for rejecting vital amendments to Bill 23, the Anti-Racism Act.

“These amendments, derived from extensive community input, were designed to significantly strengthen this deeply flawed bill and enhance its effectiveness in tackling racism,” said Wat. “It is deeply troubling that Premier David Eby and the NDP have chosen to ignore these common-sense proposals, opting instead to prioritize politics and the appearance of action over the necessary improvements needed to effectively address the very real racism and hate affecting countless British Columbians.”

According to BC United, the critical amendments rejected by the NDP included

defining ‘antisemitism’ and ‘Islamophobia’ to ensure these discrimination forms are explicitly addressed; substituting ‘racialized communities’ with ‘ethnocultural communities’ for more inclusive and representative language; and ensuring public service appointments are merit-based, taking into account qualifications and experience.

“By voting down these amendments, the NDP has demonstrated a clear reluctance to collaborate on establishing a comprehensive and inclusive framework for combating all forms of discrimination in British Columbia,” added Wat. “This refusal not only impedes progress towards true equity but also reveals the NDP’s willingness to prioritize empty virtue signalling over making life better for all British Columbians.”

“BC United will swiftly fix this legislation upon forming government, ensuring it truly meets the needs of all British Columbians and comprehensively addresses racism in every form,” Wat said.