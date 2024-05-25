NDP MLA Bains celebrates new elevator for Surrey-Delta seniors society

SURREY: New Democrat MLA Harry Bains joined the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society to celebrate the installment of a new elevator funded by the provincial government.

“I am so pleased that our government was able to provide funding to fix the elevator in the seniors centre,” said Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton. “The second floor is an important gathering space for seniors in our community, particularly women, and I’m glad that everyone will be able to enjoy it once again.”

The elevator had been inoperable for close to two years, which meant seniors had to climb a flight of stairs to the second floor. Many social activities for the 600 members of the society are offered on the second floor of the building, including meditation, shared meals, and cultural programs.

A grant of $140,000 was provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction to replace the elevator and improve access to the building.

The elevator replacement “will not only improve the seniors’ access to food, but also enhance their overall quality of life by enabling them to participate in various activities and programs at the centre” said Harpal Singh Brar, president of the society.

Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society provides culturally relevant food and activities that make seniors feel more connected to their community.