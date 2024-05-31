NDP nominates Sunita Dhir, immigrant service veteran in Vancouver Langara

BC NDP has nominated Sunita Dhir, a resident of south Vancouver up against BC United MLA, Michael Lee, in Vancouver Langara riding. The riding has been stronghold of BC Liberals (now known as BC United) for a long time.

Dhir is a long time member of SUCCESS, non-profit organization that supports newcomers on their settlement journey. In a news release, NDP said, “Dhir has helped hundreds of people learn English and connect to their new communities here in BC. She strongly supports workers’ rights in British Columbia and champions fair and equitable treatment for all.”

“People in our community work hard to build a future for themselves and their families, but for too long Conservative politicians like John Rustad and Kevin Falcon made choices that worked only for people at the top, leaving everyone else behind,” said Dhir. “David Eby’s BC NDP team is taking a different approach. We’re building an economy that works for everyone, not just powerful interests, so we can all build a life here.”

“Sunita has deep roots in Vancouver-Langara and has helped thousands of newcomers build a good life here for their families,” said Premier David Eby. “She’s in it to make things better for people, and she will work hard everyday to deliver affordable housing and high quality education, healthcare, and services for you.”

Sunita Dhir will join David Eby and 91 other exceptional BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, all committed to real action to help people build a good life here in BC.