NDP will slash carbon tax of federal requirements change: David Eby

British Columbia’s premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.

In a statement, David Eby said, “For many years, B.C. had a consensus on the carbon tax as a useful tool in fighting climate change.

Unfortunately, a series of decisions in Ottawa have politicized it and undermined support across the country. At the same time, we must recognize that British Columbians are being squeezed by global inflation and high interest rates.

The reality we face is the federal requirement is still in place. If that changes in the future, we will remove the carbon tax on individual British Columbians while ensuring big industrial polluters pay their fair share. We can reduce emissions, keep our climate plan on track, and keep moving forward.

I’m deeply committed to both fighting the climate crisis while helping British Columbians with costs so they can afford and benefit from lower-cost clean energy alternatives.

Unfortunately, John Rustad has said that climate change is ‘a lie.’ He is promising to completely rip up BC’s climate action plan, leaving British Columbians more vulnerable to extreme weather events like wildfires and floods that add to costs we all pay and place huge pressures on the services we all count on.”

John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, called it a move “nothing more than a desperate, last-minute flip-flop.” Rustad blasted Eby as a “flip-flopping liar” who cannot be trusted, warning British Columbians that Eby will likely reverse this decision if re-elected.

“David Eby’s sudden reversal on the carbon tax is a desperate attempt to salvage his sinking political ship,” said Rustad. “Let’s be clear: Eby has spent years championing this disastrous tax that punishes families and businesses. Now, faced with growing opposition, he’s pretending to care. It’s nothing more than a cynical ploy.”

Rustad emphasized that Eby’s decision comes after years of pushing a carbon tax that has increased the cost of living for ordinary British Columbians, making everything from groceries to gas more expensive without delivering meaningful environmental benefits.