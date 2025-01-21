Netizens on Barron Trump’s ‘classy’ gesture to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: ‘This kid will be…’

Even though Donald Trump is the man of the hour, his youngest son, Barron, has been hailed as the “man of class.” The teen Trump garnered praise online after he was spotted moving towards former President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Haris, initiating handshakes at the Presidential Inauguration 2025.

Barron’s action starkly contrasted with the silent air of tension between his dad and the Democrat leaders as the newly sworn-in president took indirect swings at the Biden administration, contrasting his plans to kick off America’s Golden Age. Meanwhile, Biden and Harris, among other former presidents and politicians on the other side visibly refrained from applauding Donald while the considerable audience in the room repeatedly stood on its feet to cheer on the POTUS’ policies and plans for the future.

Therefore, Barron Trump’s sweet gesture of extending a handshake to the outgoing leaders stood in contrast, as many locked eyes on the heartfelt moment. He appeared to have been the only Trump sibling to have acted so despite the president’s elder children, Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka, settling on the same side as the 18-year-old NYU student.

Expert speculates what Barron said to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Even though the moment didn’t linger on for long, expert lip reader, Jeremy Freeman shared with The Mirror US that Barron possibly warmly told Biden, “G’day to you, sir”, and “Ma’am, good day” to Harris. The widely circulated clip online has also sparked other mean-spirited theories about what the 18-year-old probably said to the duo. However, the general attitude has been positive as the public deems the vision seemingly foreshadows Kid Trump’s future ambitions.

Internet can’t stop raving about Barron Trump’s classy behaviour

Conservative commentator Nick Sortor tweeted on X: “Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it.”

Scores of netizens tweeted endlessly, calling his actions “classy.”

Another user on the microblogging platform said, “Barron is all class as he walks over and shakes Biden’s hands – that kid could very well have what it takes to follow in his father’s footsteps one day.” Yet another netizen commented, “Barron approached Biden with respect. Unlike Hunter, Barron was raised with decency and manners.”

A fourth said, “Barron Trump is top notch class here as he extends a handshake to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Internet rife with misinformation

Some users attempted to pick apart Barron allegedly “whispering” something vicious into Biden’s ear after a handshake. However, a better and different angle proves that he did no such thing and merely leaned in further to greet Kamala Harris standing next to the outgoing president. The 18-year-old’s mother, Melania Trump, is also seen standing nearby. She eventually turns around and appears to catch a glimpse of the moment, which is now viral online and has prompted firm respect for her son.