New affordable homes underway in Burnaby

A redevelopment project is underway in Burnaby to create 61 new affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families, seniors and people living with developmental disabilities.

“The construction of this project helps ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for people in Burnaby, so they aren’t forced to move away from the community they call home,” said Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds. “Thank you to the L’Arche Foundation of Greater Vancouver, the federal government and the City of Burnaby for working with our government to deliver homes that will provide an affordable place to live for a range of people in need.”

Located at 7415 Sussex Ave., the project will replace three outdated group-home buildings that have been demolished with 39 new rental units for families and seniors, and 22 group-home units for adults living with developmental disabilities. Once construction is complete, group-home residents who relocated during construction will have the option of moving into the new development with no change to their rent.

The L’Arche Foundation of Greater Vancouver will operate the new homes, which are scheduled to be complete in summer 2024.

The Province is contributing $6.7 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $300,000. The project is also receiving $854,000 from the Government of Canada and the Province by way of the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement on Housing. The City of Burnaby is providing a $1.5 million grant.