New Democrats to seek official recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide 

On the 40-year-anniversary, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP will seek official recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide in Canadian Parliament. Singh made the following statement:

“This month marks 40 years since the Indian Government invaded the Darbar Sahib Complex and dozens of other Gurdwaras.

During this state-sanctioned violence and what followed – Sikh civilians faced brutal repression including enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killings, torture and secret and illegal mass state cremations.

This tragic and unthinkable violence has impacted survivors and families of the victims, around the world for decades – many still live with trauma and intergenerational trauma as a result.

In the aftermath of such state-sanctioned atrocities, we must seek answers, accountability, and justice, which is why New Democrats will be seeking official recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide in parliament.

Acknowledging this genocide is the first important step towards community healing – and addressing intergenerational trauma.

Never forget 1984.”