New guide for Surrey seniors to prepare for emergencies, extreme heat

The City of Surrey has developed an Emergency Preparedness Guide for Older Adults to help seniors stay safe during emergencies, including extreme heat. The guide provides safety tips and resources including how to communicate during emergencies, important phone numbers and checklists, tools for creating personal emergency plans, and information about the Alertable Emergency Notification Program. It aims to empower seniors to take proactive steps for their safety during uncertain times.

“As we navigate the changing climate and extreme weather, it’s essential that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our seniors,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. “Collaborating with the Age-Friendly Strategy for Seniors team, we have developed this guide to provide older adults with crucial information and tools for better preparedness during emergencies. I’m proud to be unveiling this initiative and encourage all of our seniors to take advantage of this valuable resource.”

Seniors often face unique challenges during emergencies due to factors such as limited mobility, chronic health conditions, and a higher likelihood of living alone. These vulnerabilities make it essential for older adults to be well-prepared and have a clear plan in place.

“In light of intense heatwaves and increasing wildfires affecting Surrey with wildfire smoke, our focus is on safeguarding our vulnerable seniors,” said Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas. “The new Emergency Preparedness Guide for Older Adults is a valuable resource to empower older adults to take control of their emergency preparedness and stay safe during times of uncertainty.”

Residents can download a digital version of the guide at surrey.ca/sep or pick up a copy at a Surrey recreation centre, library, or at City Hall starting next week.

The Surrey Emergency Program focuses on preparing homes and businesses in Surrey for various emergencies, including earthquakes, floods, severe storms, and major fires. The program provides resources and information to help residents and businesses prepare for emergencies in their neighbourhoods, emphasizing proactive measures to enhance overall community resilience and safety.