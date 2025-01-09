New listings at 10-year high in 2024, but affordability still the elephant in the room in Fraser Valley

The Bank of Canada interest rate cuts that began mid-year were not enough to ease the affordability crisis for many home buyers in the Fraser Valley in 2024, leading to a decline in annual sales.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board reported new listings of 35,698 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 10-year high and nine per cent above the 10-year average. However, annual sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) were the lowest seen in ten years at 14,570, a decline of one per cent over 2023 and 24 per cent below the 10-year average. The City of Surrey accounted for the majority of 2024 sales at 51 per cent, with Langley and Abbotsford accounting for 24 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

“2024 marked another subdued year for Fraser Valley home sales on the heels of a ten-year low in 2023,” said Jeff Chadha, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Slight declines in home prices across some areas of the region provided negligible relief for buyers looking to get into the market. At the same time, the modest price adjustments did not discourage sellers from listing.”

The composite Benchmark home price in the Fraser Valley closed the year at $965,000, down two per cent year-over-year, and down four per cent from its 2024 peak in March.

December 2024

The Board recorded 994 sales on its MLS® in December, a decline of 13 per cent from November, but 19 per cent above sales from December 2023.

New listings declined 46 per cent from November to December, from 2,367 to 1,288, contributing to a 23 per cent decline in overall inventory in December. With a sales-to-active listings ratio of 16 per cent in December, the overall market closed out the year in balance. The market is considered balanced when the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

“While the Fraser Valley saw overall balanced market conditions for most of 2024, the low levels of buying and selling activity reflected a challenging year for many as would-be buyers waited for affordability to improve,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada along with recent government policies aimed at boosting overall housing supply and improving affordability, should help to increase market conditions in 2025.”

It took longer to sell townhomes and condos in December compared to November. Townhomes spent 36 days on the market, up from 33 days in November, while condos spent 38 days on the market, up from 36 days in the previous month. Single-family homes spent 43 days on the market — no change from November.

The composite Benchmark home price in the Fraser Valley continued to slide for the ninth straight month, down 0.5 per cent compared to November.

MLSHPI Benchmark Price Activity