New multi-language resources website for newcomers

Newcomers to British Columbia will have more help getting started in their new communities with expanded services and a new online multi-language information hub. The new multi-language resources website provides key information about health care, driving, taxes, emergency resources and anti-racism initiatives, as well as how to get help in-person and over the phone through Service BC. This website complements existing newcomer-focused multi-language resources available on WelcomeBC.ca, which is dedicated to helping people navigate their journey to a new life in British Columbia.

To view the multi-language resources website, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/tourism-immigration/multi-language