New volleyball courts, upgraded walking loop, new picnic shelter opens at Surrey’s Kabaddi Park

Surrey City Council celebrated the opening of two new outdoor rubberized volleyball courts, an upgraded walking loop and a new picnic shelter area at Kabaddi Park located at 7017 122 St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday July 7.

“We are very pleased to re-open the upgraded Kabaddi Park as one of more than 20 ‘Surrey Invests’ capital projects,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “City Council has made a commitment to ensure that our athletic facilities keep pace with the fast growth of Surrey. Walking loops are being upgraded and constructed throughout the City to create accessible recreation opportunities. These facilities at Kabaddi Park will be well-used by local residents and families for years to come, allowing our citizens to stay active and creating opportunities for social engagement.”