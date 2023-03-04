New Westminster to receive up to $1.73 million for Gun Crime prevention programs

Canada has launched a $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) in March 2022 to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

This week, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced that New Westminster will receive up to $1,736,800.23 from the BSCF to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the city.

This funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime. It will support community-led projects to prevent violence among young people who are involved in gangs, or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

“No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun crime on its own. The BSCF is one of many elements in the government’s plan to keep Canadians safe. Our work begins at Canada’s borders, where we’ve added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into the country,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety.

The government banned assault-style firearms like the AR15 two years ago and will soon begin a buyback program to get these guns out of our communities. Last October, a national freeze on handguns was implemented through amendments to regulations under the Firearms Act.

Finally, Bill C-21 – Canada’s most significant action on gun violence in a generation was introduced. In addition to the handgun freeze, it proposes significant provisions to combat organized crime and address the alarming role of guns in domestic violence.

“This funding from the Building Safer Communities Fund will help support at-risk youth to make healthier choices and better set themselves up for success in life. I look forward to seeing the difference it will make for young people across New Westminster,” Bains said.

“New Westminster is committed to creating safe, inclusive environments so that all members of our community feel respected and supported. In conversation with parents and youth in our community, the need for activities and community connections outside of gang life was identified as a place the City could do more for at-risk youth. We are responding to this call by providing these critical new programs with the support of Public Safety Canada and our community partners, as an alternative to being sucked into gun and gang violence,” said Patrick Johnstone, Mayor of New Westminster.