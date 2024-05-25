North America’s Live Bhangra Band En Karma Drop The Party Track

En Karma – North America’s Biggest Live Band – follow up their catchy Bhangra banger Tere Te Marda with The Party Track, to get you ready for the summer.

The Party Track dropped on 17th May is a feel-good tune with a timeless Bhangra sound already on TV! It was featured on the Canadian prime-time comedy show ‘Our Big Punjabi Family’.

They went in and bumped up the bpm to damage some dance floors.

The band of choice for massive names such as Malkit Singh, Jazzy B, Miss Pooja and Sukshinder Shinda, En Karma have brought the energy once again.

The only live Bhangra band in North America, they bring the vibes whenever they get on stage and in the studio. The band has been on it, taking breaks from rehearsals and big stages by jumping into the studio and making tons of tunes!

The band En Karma is made up of Nick (keyboards/producer) Pip (Drummer) and Inder Kooner (vocalist) with Karm Cooner (Dhol). The band formed in 2007. Nick and Pip, born in England, moved to Canada 2 decades ago.

Their songs En Karma Diyan Boliyan, and Tohar Naal Jeena ranked high in the charts globally. Most recently they also soundtracked the mainstream prime time Canadian TV show “Our Big Punjabi Family”!