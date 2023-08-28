Not how it works: Why X users think Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments on Mike Pence and Jan 6 are out of order

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said in a recent interview that he would have certified the results of the presidential election in 2020. He also suggested that Mike Pence, who was then the Vice President, missed a “historic opportunity” to make changes on January 6, 2021.

Vivek was asked by NBC News’ Chuck Todd in an interview on ‘Meet the Press’ what he thought about Mike certifying the results of the election. Vivek replied, “I would have done it very differently. I think that there was a historic opportunity that he missed, to reunite this country in that window.”

He added, “What I would have said is: This is a moment for a true national consensus where there’s two elements of what’s required for a functioning democracy in America. One is secure elections, and the second is a peaceful transfer of power. When those things come into conflict, that’s an opportunity for heroism.”

‘Here’s what I would have said’

If it was him instead of Mike, Vivek said, he would have pushed “reforms” through Congress before the election was certified. “Here’s what I would have said: ‘We need single-day voting on Election Day, we need paper ballots, and we need government- issued ID matching the voter file.’ And if we achieve that, then we have achieved victory and we should not have any further complaint about election integrity. I would have driven it through the Senate,” he said.

“In my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform, then on that condition certified the election results, served it up to the president — President Trump — then to sign that into law. And on January 7th, declared the re-election campaign pursuant to a free and fair election,” he said. “I think that was a missed opportunity.”

Vivek was also reminded that he is significantly less experienced than former president Donald Trump, and asked why he believes he can still be a more effective leader. “I want to build on the foundation that Trump laid, frankly, I will invite him as an adviser and a mentor,” Vivek replied. “I don’t want to relearn the same lessons. I want to pick up where he left off in taking on the administrative state.”

Following the interview, Mike’s campaign issued a statement, saying, “Ramaswamy has flipped and flopped around the issue of January 6. His most recent comments are perhaps his most egregious, including on this morning’s edition of Meet The Press on NBC. On August 4, 2023, he refused to say he would have certified the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Yet at Wednesday’s GOP Debate, he raised his hand in support of what Mike Pence did in following the Constitution, despite his comments on MTP today.”

Ramaswamy shows once again he would fail the civics test’

Social media users blasted Vivek’s remarks following the interview, suggesting Vivek “needs to go back to eight grade social studies.” “Ramaswamy shows once again he would fail the civics test he wants 18-25 year olds to pass to be allowed to vote,” one user wrote on X. Another said, “On the one hand, this guy seems to believe the Vice President has unfettered power to decide elections however he wants and to change election law across the country. On the other hand, Chuck Todd just completely lets that slide, so it’s no wonder how we find ourselves here.”

While one user wrote, “The peak of unhinged MAGA policy prescriptions was from Trump who thought US govt debt was similar to the junk bonds his company issued and therefore thought falling treasury prices offered an opportunity to US govt to get a great bargain..Vivek is continuously striving to get there. My best wishes to him, another said, “#Ramaswamy running for the highest office on a Trump 2.0 agenda, full of inaccuracies and disingenuous bravado, needs to go back to eight grade social studies- and understand the basics of our govt and precepts of our Constitution.His nonsense is overwhelming.”