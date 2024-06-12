Odisha to get 2 deputy chief ministers today: List of probable cabinet ministers

Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader, will take oath as the next chief minister of Odisha on Wednesday, June 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at 5 pm.Along with Mohan Charan Majhi, his two deputy chief ministers, first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, will also be sworn in. Meanwhile, names of more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators are doing the rounds as probable ministers.

List of probable cabinet ministers in Odisha

Senior leaders such as Jayanarayan Mishra, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Laxman Bag, Surama Padhy, and Bhaskar Madhei are being speculated for cabinet berths. All except Bag have been elected to the state assembly at least twice. Notably, Bag is likely to be inducted into the cabinet since he defeated BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik from the Kantabanji assembly constituency.

Other names including Babu Singh, Irasis Achaharya, Sanjali Murmu, Satrughan Jena, Nabin Kumar Jain, Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Durga Prasan Nayak, Pradyumna Kumar Nayak, Pradeep Bal Samanta (Sukinda), Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond and Suryabanshi Suraj, are also in the fray for the cabinet berths, reported news agency PTI.