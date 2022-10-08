One arrested, 2 South Asian males wanted in connection with Strawberry Hill incident

Surrey RCMP has arrested one person in relation to a September incident in the Strawberry Hill business complex where a group of youth surrounded an RCMP officer after he served a violation ticket to one of the individuals.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify two additional suspects. Both suspects are described as South Asian men, in their mid to late 20’s.

· The first suspect is described as having a full beard and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue turban, and a light colored shirt with stripes.

· The second is described as having short black hair and a short groomed black beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a large white “Puma” symbol.

On September 11, 2022, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a group of males in the parking lot of the Strawberry Hill business complex.

Earlier this week on October 4, 2022, a 22 year-old man was arrested for intimidation of the justice system participant and obstruction of a peace officer. He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date and conditions, which includes not going to the Strawberry Hill Complex.

“We encourage these two individuals to come forward and speak to investigators,” says Staff Sergeant Jag Saran, Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit Commander. “Our teams will continue with ongoing enforcement in this area, in response to numerous community concerns including fights, large gatherings and vehicle stunting.”

Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.